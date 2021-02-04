No rise in Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council precept for 2021-22

Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council has voted to freeze its council tax precept at the same level as last year.

The decision, agreed at a council meeting on January 25, means there will be no raise for the 2020-21 financial year and a Band D bill will remain at £68.40. The precept will raise £655,578.

The Town Council has managed to do this by negotiating new contracts for the town together with forward planning to achieve other income through the booking and letting of Town Council owned assets.

Cllr Paul Moore, Mayor of Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council, said:“The Town Council continues to build upon its commitment to operate more efficiently and effectively through the development of its community assets.

“The leasing of offices, meeting rooms and function rooms at Pierremont Hall and the soon to be completed commercial lease and sports facility at Retort House enable the Town Council to raise income in addition to the council tax.

“In turn this enables the Town Council to provide and improve the range of activities, facilities and services to the community, both now and in the future.”

Ramsgate Town Council has agreed a 2% precept rise, equating to £80.64 for a band D property. A precept of £942,707 will be raised.

Westgate has agreed a precept of £60.21 for a band D property, raising £149,475.