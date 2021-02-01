First wave of events announced for POW! Festival 2021

The team behind the POW! (Power of Women) festival have announced the first wave of events for the 2021 festival.

Due to Covid, the team has reimagined the festival as online events and window displays.

To make sure the audience’s experience of POW! 2021 is as fun, inspiring, and accessible as possible, POW! has invested in new technology to bring a true festival feeling, online, and aim to reach new international audiences.

The festival events will be more than just a Zoom call, being presented on a complete online platform that will host a live stream of the entire festival in one place. There will also be physical exhibitions via window displays.

Events will take place from the evening of Friday, March 5 through the weekend to the evening of Monday, March 8. It will give members of the public from Thanet and all over the world access to watch and take part in over 30 events.

All events that are part of POW! festival 2021 are free. The public will soon be able to register for their free ticket when further information is announced in the coming weeks.

Among the events announced today (February 1) is the Women in Protest exhibition from March 5-March 8.

Explore Margate’s Old Town to discover powerful artwork about women in protest from artists Sarah Wyld, Bex Wade, Molly Lambourn, Jemima Brown and Wendy Carrig.

2021 marks 40 years since Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp was established. Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp was a series of protest camps established to protest nuclear weapons being placed at RAF Greenham Common in Berkshire, England, from 1981 to 2000. These protest camps were led by women.

This exhibition in the windows of Margate Old Town celebrates the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp and more women in protest from 1979 to the present day.

Find the photography, sculpture and fine art of this exhibition in the windows of Pie Factory, Little Bit, Bottega and more.

Also included in the festival is the Protest to Progress photography exhibition, again taking place from March 5-8.

For the past four years, photographer Bex Wade has been relentlessly documenting the passage of protest in a tumultuous contemporary world, spanning a multitude of movements, demanding change, reform and voicing dissent. This powerful exhibition features their protest images displayed in the shop windows along Northdown Road.

Bex is a portrait and social documentary photographer, living in London and taking photos wherever there are people. Clients and published work include BBC, Buzzfeed, Dazed and Confused, The New Your Times, Time Out NY, and Vice.

Other events include a panel talk by women from the design industry sharing their experience, and POW! Youth Art Trails on the High Streets of Margate and Ramsgate.

Explore more events on POW!’s website at www.powthanet.com to discover what you can enjoy from the safety of your own home.

More events will be added over the coming weeks, so do check back in with the POW! website, and follow POW! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.