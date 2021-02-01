Coastguard called in to assess Kingsgate ‘substantial’ cliff fall

HM Coastguard Margate were called to Kingsgate yesterday (January 31) after tonnes of ‘rock’ came down in a cliff fall

The crew were tasked by UK Coastguard to assess the rock fall. Once on scene they found a substantial fall of several tons.

HM Coastguard Margate said: “Without putting officers lives in danger we tried to assess to see if any other areas around it looked precarious. On closer inspection we could not 100% establish any other danger areas.

“After speaking to our control room they were going to notify the local council immediately for something to be done.

“Officers taped up the path leading down to the fall to stop people going down there.

“This time of the year cliffs can become very unstable, the mixture of lots of rain and frosty cold nights can cause water to get into the ground, freezing and causing gaps to expand. This can then lead to sudden cliff falls.

“Please if you are enjoying your exercise on the beach try to stay away from cliff bases and edges.”

If you see any fresh cliff falls report it to the Coastguard.

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard