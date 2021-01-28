Thanet council breaks down covid Additional Restriction Grants payments

Thanet council has issued an update on progress paying the covid Additional Restriction Grants (ARGs) to isle businesses.

One-off payments, on top of those already made, are due to be made tomorrow (January 29).

Smaller businesses, as defined by businesses not registered for business rates and for those that are, their premises rateable value is at or below £15,000, will have received:

A payment of £1,334 for the national lockdown from 5 November to 1 December

A payment of £3,378 which is a combination of grants for:

local Tier 3 restrictions from 2 December to 18 December

local Tier 4 restrictions from 19 December to 4 January

the national lockdown from 5 January to 15 February.

A further one-off payment of £4,000 will be made by Friday this week. Please allow a short time for this to clear in accounts.

Medium-sized businesses, as defined by businesses not registered for business rates and for those that are, their premises rateable value is above £15,000 but below £51,000, they will have received:

A payment of £2,000 for the national lockdown from 5 November to 1 December

A payment of £5,064 which is a combination of grants for:

local Tier 3 restrictions from 2 December to 18 December

local Tier 4 restrictions from 19 December to 4 January

the national lockdown from 5 January to 15 February.

A further one-off payment of £6,000 will be made by Friday this week.

For larger businesses, as defined by businesses not registered for business rates and for those that are, their premises rateable value is above £51,000, they will have received:

A payment of £3,000 for the national lockdown from 5 November to 1 December

A payment of £7,596 which is a combination of grants for:

local Tier 3 restrictions from 2 December to 18 December

local Tier 4 restrictions from 19 December to 4 January

the national lockdown from 5 January to 15 February.

A further one-off payment of £9,000 will be made by Friday this week.

Thanet council is also working through some outstanding ARG applications.