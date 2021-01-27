Covid positive rate in Thanet falls below 400 per 100,000 people

The covid positive rate per 100,000 people in Thanet and fallen below 400 and now stands at 399.5 (as of January 22) compared to 613.7 fourteen days earlier. The UK rate is 358.7.

Government data for today (January 27) shows 57 new positive cases recorded for Thanet, making 503 in the last 7 days which is a 27% reduction on the previous week. A total of 10,310 positive tests have now been recorded for the isle.

Sadly, 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded for Thanet, with 34 in the last seven days and a total of 328.

East Kent Hospitals Trust, covering general hospitals in Margate, Ashford and Canterbury, has 374 patients with covid in hospitals (as of January 19) with 43 on mechanical ventilation.

Vaccinations are taking place with hundreds of people receiving jabs in surgeries at St Peter’s Church Hall, Birchington Medical Centre, Minster surgery and in Ramsgate. A mass vaccination centre for east Kent opened in Folkestone on Tuesday and county councillors were told in a meeting on January 22 that Thanet was also due to get a large scale site at a ‘shopping centre’ – assumed to be Westwood Cross.

In Kent and Medway, as of January 17, a total of 127,823 doses of vaccine had been given. This comprises of:

57,923 first doses to people under 80;

49,208 first doses to those aged 80 and over;

5324 second dose aged under 80 and

15,368 second dose to those aged 80 and over.

Across the UK, up to January 26, 7,164,387 people had received the first dose of vaccine and 474,156 had received the second.

Nationally there have now been 103,602 losses were covid-19 is mentioned as a cause on the death certificate.

The outcome of the national lockdown review and a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions will be made public in the week beginning February 22, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced today (January 27).