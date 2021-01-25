Police appeal over burglary at Millmead property

A black handbag, a Samsung mobile phone and a personalised gold necklace have been reported stolen from a Margate property.

It was reported that the address in Millmead Road was broken into between 5pm and 11.50pm on Wednesday January 20. A window was also damaged during that time. Cash and a small blue jewellery box were also reported stolen.

Officers are investigating the burglary and would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the incident.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/10519/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the website.