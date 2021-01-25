Jurassic Park dino fun at Ramsgate Arts Primary

Ramsgate Arts Primary School – RAPS for short – became JuRAPSsic Park as children explored the world of dinosaurs.

As part of their All Things Great and Small topic, girls and boys in Reception classes have travelled back in time millions of years to discover all about the prehistoric creatures.

Working at home and in school, all 60 members of the year group followed the tutorial videos from teacher Sally Smart – and set about tackling a number of art-based challenges.

These included watercolour mixing silhouettes, focusing on colour blending; sight drawing concentrating on line and form where they were challenged to only look at their object, not their paper, and to see what they could produce; creating dinosaur models from newspaper and masking tape, which encouraged them to join the parts of their shapes together and then mixing colours to decorate them.

Sophie Spurrier, Early Years Foundation Studies Lead at RAPS, said: “This was a great project for families to get stuck into together at home as well as for our pupils in school.

“There were some great results and the children, who really enjoyed the dinosaur art skills project, showed a high level of engagement with their learning.

“Our school likes to focus on developing a broad range of art skills from when the children start in Reception and this continues to be built upon throughout their journey at RAPS.”

The school’s own Jurassic Park will be displayed in a gallery of dinosaur art.