Cannabis plants seized from basement of Cliftonville property

Officers in Thanet have seized cannabis plants after a concealed cultivation site was uncovered in Cliftonville.

On Thursday (January 21), officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team attended a property in Northdown Road.

In the basement, police found around 20 cannabis plants as well as a quantity of cannabis and growing equipment.

The drugs and equipment have been seized and an investigation into the site is ongoing.

Sgt Sean Scarsbrook, of Thanet Community Policing Team, said: “The sale of this cannabis would have benefited criminals and I am pleased our officers have uncovered the site and seized these illegal drugs.

“I urge anyone who believes drugs are being grown, manufactured or sold in their area to contact us on 101, by visiting our website, or calling 999 if a crime is in progress.”