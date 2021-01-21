Five vehicles seized and 14 people reported for offences in Thanet traffic operation

Five vehicles were seized by police and 14 people were reported for traffic offences during a one-day traffic operation in Thanet.

Organised by the Thanet Community Policing Team (CPT), road checks were set up on the A28 Canterbury Road towards Birchington and Queens Parade in Cliftonville on Friday, January 15.

Patrols were also carried out in the Dane Valley and St Peter’s areas in response to concerns regarding recent motorbike thefts.

A total of 77 vehicles were stopped during the day, and 14 people were reported for a range of offences, including speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and not having insurance or a licence.

In Canterbury Road, one motorist was reported to be driving at 62 mph in an area where the maximum speed limit is 30mph.

In Queen’s Parade, a 30-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He was later released under investigation.

Two people also received fines for breaching Covid-19 legislation.

Thanet CPT Sergeant Sean Scarsbrook said: “We are appreciative of the support we received from the public during the operation, and it should be said that the majority of motorists were within the law, driving roadworthy vehicles in a responsible manner.

“However we did identify those whose driving fell below expectations and they now face further action as a result.

“Traffic legislation exists to help people stay safe on the roads, so I urge all motorists to make sure their vehicles are maintained, insured, and driven appropriately.”