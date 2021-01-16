St Lawrence College Sixth Formers celebrate EPQ results

St Lawrence College in Ramsgate is celebrating its latest set of EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) results.

Six pupils undertook the project, creating their own title, exploring topics as diverse as the ‘Battle of Stalingrad’, ‘Vintage Bike Restoration’ and whether ‘Artificially Generated Waves change the Nature of Surfing’.

Head of Sixth Form Elle Matthews said: “We are absolutely delighted with these excellent results that reflect the dedication and hard-work of the pupils and staff involved. Highly valued by universities, the EPQ carries a number of UCAS points and also teaches key academic skills such as independent research, critical source analysis, synthesis and application of information and evaluation.

“It was a pleasure to read all of the projects this year and our pupils should be very proud of what they have achieved”.

This year’s grades (3 A*s, 2As, 1B) are far above the national average.

EPQ supervisor Kirsten Parker said: “I have been really impressed with the quality of the outcomes that pupils have produced as well as their ability to work independently.

“Their determination and focused effort have enabled them to master skills that will be of use to them for the rest of their lives. They have worked hard for these results and I am thrilled for them.”