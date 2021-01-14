Police appeal over suspected arson in Cliftonville

Officers investigating a suspected arson in Cliftonville are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Kent Police was called at 6.40am on Friday 1 January following a report of a fire in the communal area of a property in Harold Mews, off Harold Road.

The fire was extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service with no reported injuries and is being treated as suspicious.

A suspect, who was wearing grey trousers, a dark hooded top, a white and black rucksack and distinctive white and black trainers, was seen in Harold Road walking to Harold Mews at around 6.20am.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw him in the area, particularly a man who is believed to have spoken to the suspect in Harold Mews at around that time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/292/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org