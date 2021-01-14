Man accused of stealing food and presents in Margate burglary appears in court

A suspected burglar is due back in court charged in connection with a burglary in Margate where food, booze and presents were stolen.

Kent Police received a report that a property in Kent Road had been burgled between January 9-10. Items including alcohol, Christmas presents and the contents of a fridge-freezer were reported missing.

Lewis Tedham, 22, of Laleham Road in Margate was charged with one count of burglary.

He was also charged with receiving stolen goods, namely a blue disabled parking badge, between January 6-10.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 11). The case will next be heard at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on January 28.