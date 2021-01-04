Search and rescue called to kitesurfer dragged out by current

HM Coastguard Margate and two search and rescue helicopters were called out to West Bay at Westgate today (January 4) to a kitesurfer in trouble.

The kitesurfer lost his board and was dragged out by the current.

Margate Coastguard, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R163 and HM Coastguard Herne Bay were also tasked to assist.

Thankfully a police unit managed to throw the kitesurfer a life ring and drag them to the nearest ladder to get them out.

The person did not need any medical intervention and all units were stood down.