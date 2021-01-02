Police appeal to find missing boy Georgie Maynard

Police officers are making an urgent appeal to find a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Ramsgate.

Georgie Maynard has not been seen since he left his home on Saturday 26 December.

The 13-year-old is last known to have been in the Brockenhurst Road area at around 10.10pm on that date.

Georgie is described as being five feet and seven inches tall, of slim build, with straight blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and red and white trainers.

Police Sergeant Ruth Colquhoun said: “We have been completing a number of enquiries to trace Georgie who also has connections to the Brighton area.

“We are urging anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows where he is to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 26-0966.