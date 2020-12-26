Margate Rotary members deliver Christmas meals

Margate Rotary Club members delivered over 60 Christmas dinners to the lonely and vulnerable on Christmas morning.

The meal deliveries follow a fundraiser with club members visiting streets with Santa’s sleigh and donations made online, rather than in collection tins, due to the pandemic.

The club raised £600, mainly due to one generous donor. Staff at The Oak pub in Ramsgate cooked the meals.

A spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to the staff of The Oak who volunteered to prepare and cook the meals.

“This year is a Christmas like no other but all the smiles on the faces of our local people made it the perfect day.”