Applications now open for ‘wet-led’ pub grant

Applications can now be made for a one-off £1000 ‘wet-led’ pub grant.

The grants are being administered by Thanet council and cover December 2 to December 29.

A pub is eligible for a grant payment if less than 50% of its income is from the sale of food, and

To apply for the grant, you must have been the ratepayer for the property on 1 December 2020.

Applications close on January 31.

You cannot get funding if your business:has exceeded the permitted state aid threshold, is in administration, insolvent or has been struck off the Companies House register

EU state aid rules apply to all payments made before 1 January 2021.

The Christmas Support Payment (CSP) counts towards the total de minimis state aid you’re allowed to get over a 3 year period – €200,000.

Thanet council cabinet member for finance, Rob Yates, said: “A £1,000 grant for Thanet pubs is now available. Please check our website to see if your pub is eligible and apply today. The deadline for applications is 31st January 2021. The sooner you apply, the sooner we can get the money paid into your bank accounts in the New Year.”