Flowers laid marking 20th anniversary of the death of Margate’s PC Jon Odell

Flowers have been laid at a Margate memorial to mark the 20th year since the death of Thanet’s PC Jon Odell.

PC Odell was in Shottendane Road at a static traffic point when a speeding driver hit and killed him on December 19, 2000.

The 30-year-old, who had lived in Margate with his partner and her son, had pointed a radar gun at a Vauxhall Astra when the driver hit him.

He suffered head injuries and broken legs and arms and died in hospital four hours later from internal bleeding.

Wayne Rule pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He was released in May 2006. He was jailed again last year for driving while disqualified.

A permanent marble memorial to PC Odell’s memory was put at the site of the crash in 2002 by the Police Memorial Trust.

This morning the Chief Constable of Kent and PC Hodder who is one of the Officers newest in Service to be based at Margate, each laid Wreaths to mark the 20th Anniversary of the death of PC Jon Odell. #memorial #20yearsAnniversary pic.twitter.com/UKu71gxrB8 — Kent Police Thanet (@kentpolicethan) December 19, 2020

A socially distanced memorial service was held this morning at Margate police station. This was also livestreamed internally to allow as many people as possible to participate.

The Chief Constable Alan Pughsley attended and read a poem that was first read by the then Chief Constable Sir David Phillips at the inaugural service on 19 December 2001.

Chief Constable Pughsley said: “Jon was a hardworking, popular officer who was highly regarded by his colleagues. He lost his life while doing a job he was dedicated to.

“His sacrifice should never be forgotten. A service is held annually to honour his memory and although those attending this year are limited in number, everyone is invited to view the tribute to Jon.”

Each year from now the newest officer in Kent Police service and based at Margate will lay a wreath on the anniversary of PC Odell’s death.

Read more at the Police Memorial Trust at https://thepolicememorialtrust.org/pc-jon-odell/