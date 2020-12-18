Young family’s special thanks to Dame Janet primary staff member

A Birchington family has thanked a Dame Janet Primary School staff member for going the extra mile to help them.

The school’s safeguarding lead Clare Lawrence has helped supply homeware and Christmas gifts for a 21-year-old looking after her siblings.

Abygail Deal looks after her younger siblings and the family have recently moved into a new home.

Ms Lawrence rallied to help the young family and make sure they did not go without over Christmas.

Older sister Rosie-Mae said: “A special teacher from Dame Janet primary has gone out her way to help Abygail and our two younger siblings with items for the new home and also bags of Christmas presents.

“Clare Lawrence has done something so lovely and heart-warming just before Christmas to help out the family and to make sure the kids could have a good Christmas.

“We just want to say a massive thank you to the staff and Clare Lawrence for the help, presents and all the support this year! Thank you and Merry Christmas.”