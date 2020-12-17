Ellington youngsters create rainbow mosaic to mark challenging year

Children at Ellington Infants School have been creating a mosaic rainbow which will be displayed as a reminder of a challenging year,

Reception teacher and Art Coordinator, Kirsty McNamara came up with the idea just prior to her leaving the school yesterday to start a new role as a Reading Doctor.

Kirsty said: “The children have been so resilient over the past year and have had to deal with so many changes to school routines.

“We wanted a chance to all come together with a shared focus. The rainbow gave us something to build together, to bring back a sense of school community at a time when class and year group bubbles have kept us apart.

“The children enjoyed talking about their experiences throughout the past year, those at school and during lockdown and have all contributed to the art work.

“Every member of staff was involved from the lunchtime staff, to caretaker and office staff.

“The mosaic is to be displayed at the front of the school to help us remember this challenging year with our local community.”