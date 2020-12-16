Sarah Thorne Theatre produces festive video

The Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs may not be able to bring its Christmas panto to the stage but is determined to bring some festive cheer to the isle.

The panto regulars have got together to create a festive video to tide people over until they can hopefully get back on stage in 2021.

Kent County Council, which owns the adult education centre where the theatre is based, made the decision to close the entire complex due to the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Michael Wheatley-Ward, who founded the Sarah Thorne Theatre which was incorporated as a community interest company in 2008, said: “As we are devastated that The Sarah Thorne Theatre’s annual pantomime season will not go ahead this year we produced a short video to cheer people up.

“We take the opportunity of thanking the many people who have wished us well and sent cheer.

“We will remain positive minded, we are already moving productions further into next year. We will promise to do everything practicable to raise the curtain once again.”