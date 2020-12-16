Film crew shoots scenes in Margate for new murder mystery series

Filming has resumed in Thanet for a murder mystery series starring Kerry Godliman, from After Life

Crews are at the Nayland Rock Hotel shooting scenes for Whitstable Pearl, commissioned by Acorn TV with Buccaneer Media and based on the novels “The Whitstable Pearl Mystery” and “Disappearance at Oare” by Whitstable author and former Eastenders script writer Julie Wassmer.

Equipment and trailers for cast and crew are parked at the Lido.

Last month scenes for the series were shot at Ramsgate harbour and Walpole Bay Hotel.

Kerry Godliman features in the lead role as Pearl Nolan and Howard Charles, of Amazon’s The Widow and CBS’s The Red Line, has been cast as the co-lead.

Whitstable Pearl explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery swirling beneath the surface of the seaside town.

Distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights, the Acorn TV Original Series began production in Whitstable last month. The series will exclusively premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom in 2021.

The series follows local celebrity Pearl Nolan, a chef-proprietor of the eponymous Whitstable Pearl restaurant which she runs alongside her son, Charlie, waitress Ruby, and in spite of her mother Dolly. She is also the proprietor of a newly-formed detective agency, finally putting her distant police-training to good use.

When Pearl discovers the body of a close family friend, she takes it upon herself to investigate what she believes to be murder. Howard Charles takes the role of DCI Mike McGuire.

The crew is expected to finish scenes at the Nayland by this evening.