Keith Lemon and Roman Kemp in Margate hits the TV screen tonight

A visit to Margate by TV presenter Keith Lemon (Leigh Francis) and radio host Roman Kemp will be screened on ITV2 tonight (December 13).

The duo were in town in August shooting an episode of Shopping with Keith Lemon.

The episode was shot at locations including Dreamland and the Harbour Arms micropub on the Stone Pier.

The popular boozer, which has been in place for seven years, is run by Carole Lane and Andy Bashford.

Andy said: ““Leigh was a lovely guy and so was Roman. They took the pub over for about an hour.”

Roman is the son of actor and musician Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman. He presents for Capital FM.

You can spot Dreamland on Shopping with @lemontwittor tonight at 10pm on @itv2, with repeats next week 📺 Keith has a fun day out with TV and radio presenter @romankemp and goes for a walk in the woods and a pint with Spice Girl @EmmaBunton! Have a sneak peek below 👀 pic.twitter.com/FjjKcpUMHF — Dreamland Margate (@DreamlandMarg) December 13, 2020

Shopping with Keith Lemon, on ITV2, sees the chat show format move away from the studio and has Keith and his celebrity guests taking to the streets and hitting the shops.

Tonight’s episode also includes Keith having a pint with Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Shopping with Keith Lemon is on ITV2 at 10pm.