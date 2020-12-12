Broadstairs Christmas market ordered to shut down by Public Health England

A Broadstairs Christmas Market sited on Victoria Parade has packed up two days early after being told to close by Public Health England.

The market, which opened on Thursday, was due to run until tomorrow evening but traders have been closing down their stalls today (December 12) and are expected to be clear from site by lunchtime.

The market is run by Zoom Events which currently hosts approximately 50 events per year, predominantly across the Midlands and South East England.

The business is led by founders Paul and Lesley Kennedy with event formats including Food & Drink Festivals, Craft Beer Festivals, World Village Markets and Christmas Fayres.

The company say they gained the proper permissions from Thanet council and had all covid-secure measures requested in place. A council inspector added a request for track and trace which was introduced immediately.

However, last night Public Health England told organisers the market had to close.

Traders said there had been complaints lodged about the market taking place and another said there had been a lack of customers.

The staging of the market had split local opinion with concerns around covid and the loss of trade to local businesses raised.

Zoom Events is expected to issue a statement later today.