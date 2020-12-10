Mass covid testing to take place at schools in Kent

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced mass covid testing will take place in schools in the worst affected areas of Kent, Essex and London.

Speaking at a briefing today (December 10) he said: “I’m particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising – and in many areas, already high.

“Looking into the detail, the testing results and surveys show us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children, 11 to 18 year-olds while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

“But we know from experience that a sharp rise in cases in younger people can lead to a rise amongst more vulnerable age groups later. We’ve seen that happen before. So we need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school-age children in London right now.

“We must not wait until the review which will take place on the 16 December. We need to take targeted action immediately.

“Having spoken to the leaders of London’s councils, and to the mayor, we have decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the 7 worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London, and parts of Kent.

“We want to keep schools open, because that’s both right for education and right for public health. We are therefore surging mobile testing units and we will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days.”

More details of the testing will be set out tomorrow.