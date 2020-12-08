Ramsgate Arts Primary youngsters step in to bring cheer to Viking Day Unit

Colourful creations by children from Ramsgate Arts Primary are bringing some added Christmas cheer to the Viking Day Unit chemotherapy centre at the QEQM Hospital in Margate.

When youngsters found out that the unit’s annual festive party had been cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions, they decided to step in and help out.

The young artists set about creating a selection bright and lively decorations including angel wings, spotty hanging plates and gingerbread men that will be on show for patients and staff to enjoy.

RAPS teaching assistant Lauren Merry explained: “I have volunteered to help out at the patients’ Christmas party at VDU for 10 years as my mum is the manager, and it is always lovely to spread a little seasonal cheer.

“Sadly this year due to the potential risks posed by Covid19 the event has been cancelled.

“As RAPS children created some displays during the first lockdown in April to help brighten up the centre, I thought we could create decorations for unit so there is still that Christmas joy.”

Head of School Nick Budge said: “The Viking Day Unit was delighted with our contributions in the spring, so RAPS was once again very happy to get cracking and create some vibrant festive decorations.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“The team at the unit, and the QEQM, work selflessly and with such dedication to help those undergoing important treatments. It is the least we could do to lend a hand once again – it is our little way of showing our collective appreciation at RAPS for the brilliant job they all do every minute of every day throughout each year, pandemic or not.”