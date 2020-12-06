Nativity fun at Newington primary school

Nativity celebrations at Newington Community Primary School are being shared via daily online streaming sessions so no-one misses out on the festive fun.

The Christmas programme always attracts a large response from families visiting school to enjoy the productions, shows, carol singing and much more.

This year Newington has expanded its streaming content to ensure that families near and far can have a front seat to feel part of the celebrations.

A variety of nativity performances and other festive events are being filmed and then made available via social media and the school’s You Tube broadcast channel.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “We are doing everything to ensure that the magic and sparkle of Christmas is as strong as ever this year – our boys and girls, their families and our staff, continue to be upbeat and magnificent during the ongoing challenging times in which we live.

“It is a heart-warming to feel the spirit of the season in our classrooms and corridors, and it is something that we are proud to share with the world.

“The attitude of our pupils is first rate every day and we are going the extra mile to ensure this is a Newington Christmas they will never forget.”

Each year group has a nativity show performance filmed, and then enjoys a traditional Christmas lunch specially prepared by the kitchen team, and a party in their Covid-secure bubbles.

Response to the festive programme from families has been very positive and the celebrations are due to run until the last day of term.

Reception teacher Olivia Wheatley explained how her year group enjoyed nativity. She said: “We followed the traditional nativity play, but with a twist. Every scene was film against a green screen so we could use technology to feature the show against a range of colourful backgrounds, which gave it extra pizzaz.

“The children took the change in routine this year in their stride and loved performing each section in their small groups.

“They performed a range of songs including Away in a Manger, Little Donkey, Knock Knock, and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with real energy and enthusiasm – and they even had the opportunity to show off their dance moves to Christmas favourite Santa Clause is Coming to Town.”