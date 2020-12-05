Woman robbed of rings after being threatened in Dumpton Gap alleyway

A woman in her 40s has been robbed of jewellery while walking in an alleyway in the Dumpton Gap area.

It was reported that the victim was walking in an alleyway off Seacroft Road at around 2pm on Thursday (December 3) when the robbery took place.

The victim was pushed against a wall and threatened into handing over her rings to the offender, who then left the scene going towards Montefiore Avenue.

The suspect is described a white man in his thirties, with a large build and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing black trainers, dark jeans, a black padded jacket and gloves and black hat. He also wore a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/214786/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.