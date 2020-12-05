Margate Rotary is bringing its Santa’s sleigh to town

Despite the covid restrictions, the Margate Rotary Santa sleigh has been given special permission to visit a street near you this year.

Santa’s elves have been very well behaved, social distancing and wearing masks while they make all the lovely presents.

Unfortunately, Santa will not be able to stop and talk this year so please look out for him and cheer and shout ‘Happy Christmas’ when you see him.

The club will not be able to collect donations as they would normally, so head to their ‘Where’s Santa’ justgiving page instead (to go live shortly). All donations will be used to provide Christmas dinners to the lonely and vulnerable in the community.

The Santa Sleigh schedule is as follows:

Monday 7th December

Starting at the shops in Summerfield Road at 5.30pm

Summerfield Road to Crundale Way, Botany Road to Knockholt Road and Monkton Gardens.

Tuesday 8th December

Starting at the shops in Summerfield Road at 5.30pm

Eastchurch Road into Penshurst Gardens and Staplehurst Road, return to Eastchurch.

Thursday 10th December

Starting at Dane Valley Arms at 5.30pm

Dane Valley Road to Tomlin Drive, Friends Avenue, Millmead Road, Irvine Drive, William Avenue and Cowley Rise.

Monday 14th December

Starting in Dane Valley Road near Bookmakers at 5.30pm

Dane Valley Road into Kent Road, Millmead Road and Selbourne Road. Kent Road into Invicta Road and Marlow Road. Arlington Gardens into Millmead Road, Western Road, Invicta Road and Dane Valley Road.

Tuesday 15th December

Starting at top of Addiscombe Road by Plant Hire Shop at 5.30pm

Addiscombe Road into Addiscombe gardens, Poets Corner, Byron Avenue and Shakespeare Road. Milton Avenue to Poets Corner, Church Street, Oxford Street and Alma Avenue.

Thursday 17th December

Starting in Addiscombe Road at the side of Dane Park at 5.30pm

Addiscombe Road into Rosedale Road, College Road and Glencoe Road back to Addiscombe Road. Hastings Avenue into Olave Road, Upper Dane Road and Victoria Road. Laleham Road into Northdown Park, Richmond Avenue, Windsor Avenue to Northdown Park Road.

All the routes are subject to alteration in the case of road works, obstructions, weather conditions etc. In such cases adjacent routes will be taken within the area being covered or the tour cancelled.

The Justgiving link will be added here as soon as it goes live