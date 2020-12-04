Man in care of health professionals following incident on the Thanet Way

A man is in the care of health professionals following on incident on the Thanet Way this morning (December 4).

Drivers reported having to avoid the man who was on the road during early morning traffic.

Kent Police and ambulance services attended the scene and the man is now receiving help.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was contacted at 5.30am on Friday 4 December 2020 following concerns for the welfare of a man on the A299 Thanet Way.

“Officers attended and located the man, who has been passed to the care of healthcare professionals.”

Get help

Anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Alternatively the Release the Pressure campaign urges people to seek help by calling Freephone 0800 107 0160 where support is available from trained and experienced staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The campaign website can be found at www.releasethepressure.uk

A list of community mental health services can also be found on the Live Well website at https://livewellkent.org.uk/in-your-area/thanet/

SpeakUp CIC support group can be found online here and on facebook here

24 hour helpline on 0800 783 9111 if you need urgent mental health support, advice and guidance.

Under 18s

Kent – Call the 24 hour Single Point of Access on 0300 123 4496 (select option one, then option three)