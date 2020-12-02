Haddon Dene makes Parent Power Top 100 schools list

Haddon Dene Preparatory School in Broadstairs has appeared in the prized Sunday Times Parent Power Top 100 schools in the country.

The Parent Power list ranks 2000 of the most academically successful schools in the country across both state and independent sectors. Haddon Dene Preparatory School appeared in the top 60 nationally and outshone nearby schools to rank as the best school in district.

Joanne Parpworth, Headmistress at Haddon Dene, said: “I am delighted that the efforts of our staff and parents in shaping our school has been recognised. As a small nonselective school, we are extremely proud of this achievement. I dedicate this award to all the staff at Haddon Dene who are inspired to deliver an exception educational journey to all our students.”

Ali Khan, the Chair of Governors at Haddon Dene, added: “Over the last few years, the Alpha Schools Group has gone through a fantastic transformation. Our values of delivering engaging content to deliver increased performance has been recognised by the latest Parent Power list. To rank among the best in the country is an honour for Haddon Dene. I commend all the efforts of the staff for making this wonderful achievement a reality.”