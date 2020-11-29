Camper van destroyed in fire at Westwood

A camper van has been destroyed in a fire at Westwood this morning (November 29).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the car park by Bannantyne’s gym and Tesco Extra at 11.08am.

A KFRS spokesperson said: “ This was an incident involving a camper van which has caught fire.

“We were called at 11.08am, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a high-pressure hose to put the fire out. Firefighting foam was used to cool gas cylinders inside the vehicle. They also needed hydraulic cutting equipment to access the engine compartment.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle has been destroyed by the fire, but there are no reports of any injuries.

“Our crews are still on the scene making everything safe but the firefighting actions were complete at 11.41am.”