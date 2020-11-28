Invite to Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

Cliftonville Farmers Market will take place this Sunday (November 29).

Stall holders will have goods on offer at the Oval bandstand in Eastern Esplanade from 10am to 1pm.

Stallholders will be selling, seasonal veg, wild game, lamb, beef, pork, sausages, bacon, preserves, pickles, jams, pears, apples, crumbles, fruit juice, cakes, vegetarian slices, artisan bread, croissants, pastries, doughnuts, Kentish saffron, Russian food, doggie treats, Kentish cheeses, wild honey, vegan ready meals, vegan cakes, vegan cheese, vegan salami, vegan bacon, vegan preserves, coffee, Jamaican curries, shellfish, fresh fish, free range eggs, duck eggs, micro greens, Kentish crisps, eco friendly goods and plants,

Government guidelines will be in place, hand sanitisers, social distancing and organisers ask that everyone wears a face covering.

Please social distance while queuing.

The Christmas market will be on Sunday December 20. There will not be a market on the last Sunday of December.

There is also an online market this weekend (both days) for goods from local crafters.

Drop in to @makersmarkets Instagram to see the weekend activity.