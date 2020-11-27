Jail for drug dealer caught by stinger after police chase on A256

A drug dealer who claimed he would not have been caught by police during a pursuit had he not been stopped by a stinger has been jailed.

Spencer Bowen was arrested with cocaine and a knife after his car was stopped near Sandwich on Tuesday, October 20. He had driven on the wrong side of the road and the wrong way around a roundabout during a police chase in his bid to escape.

The 29 year old, of Brent Way, Liverpool, was jailed for four and a half years at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday (November 23).

On the night of the arrest, Kent Police officers were alerted to a silver Audi, the driver was suspected of being involved in drug dealing in Thanet.

Bowen, who was driving the vehicle, failed to stop for officers when requested to do so on the A256 south of Ramsgate and was pursued.

Police used a stinger near Richborough, puncturing two of the Audi’s tyres, but Bowen continued to drive at up to 80mph in a 50mph zone.

He drove on the wrong side of the A258 and went the wrong way around a roundabout before officers made contact with the vehicle to bring the pursuit to a safe end and reduce the danger to the public.

Bowen was found in possession of cocaine with a street value of up to £2,600, a knife and £350 in cash and was arrested at the scene.

While sitting in a police vehicle he told officers he would have got away if the car he was driving had not been stopped by the stinger.

Bowen admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.

PC Adele Couchman, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “Bowen’s comments on arrest show he was unfazed by putting the public’s and police officers’ lives in danger.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the officers involved in bringing this pursuit to a quick conclusion and bringing him to justice.”