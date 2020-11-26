Open School East call out for its Associates Programme

By Dan Thompson

Margate’s alternative art school Open School East is recruiting students for its ‘Associates Programme’ in 2021.

Based in the former home of Thanet School of Arts and Crafts, the adult students will manage their own time, but will receive weekly tuition and mentorship from artists, theorists and curators.

They will conceive and deliver a public programme of workshops and events around their own artistic practice and interests they share with other students, and showcase work they make. And they will be given seed-funding to develop, research or initiate their own projects.

2021 students will be working with Jane Hall and Anthony Engi Meacock of architecture collective Assemble, who won the Turner Prize in 2015.

Together they will look at how Open School East’s art deco building on Hawley Square works, and test making changes to the architecture. The building is owned by Kent County Council and shared with Adult Education.

The Associates Programme will start on 19 April 2021 and run until 30 March 2022, with breaks in the summer and in the winter.

There is an open evening for people wanting to know more on Zoom on Tuesday 8 December, from 6-7pm – book here

The deadline for applications to Open School East is Monday 4 January 2021.

The building is only accessible by stairs, so is not suitable for people with mobility problems.

To find out more about the programme and how to apply, visit openschooleast.org