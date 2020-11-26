Margate nine-year-old pens a story a day to raise cash for Kent air ambulance

A Margate nine-year-old is undertaking an epic challenge – to write one new 500 word story a day for 14 days to raise money for Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance.

Since November 16 Max Vigar, who attends 11th Broadstairs cubs group, has been penning the tales for the challenge which runs until November 29.

Max loves writing stories and can often be found pen in hand or tapping away on the family laptop. After the Air Ambulance spoke at his Virtual Cubs group meeting he wanted to do something to help and so decided to put pen to paper to try and raise as much as he can.

Max came-up with the Writeathon idea, designed the logo, setup a blog site and woke up at 6am on Monday 16 November to write his first story – Rescued – all about the Air Ambulance heroes and a rescue mission!

He said: “I wanted to help them because of the amazing work they do. So I set up Max’s Writeathon to raise money to try and help them. I really enjoy writing stories but I’ve never done anything like this, so I’ve tried to set myself a big challenge.”

Max, who is home schooled, has already smashed through his £50 fundraising target with donations now standing at an incredible £403.

Max’s stories can be enjoyed at: www.maxswriteathon.com

Donations via Just Giving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxswriteathon