Witness appeal after man hit with iron bar during altercation in Margate

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched and struck with a metal bar in Margate during an altercation.

Kent Police officers were called at 7.10pm on Friday (November 20) after a man suffered head injuries in the town’s High Street.

It was reported there was an altercation between two men and one man punched the other and then struck him with a metal bar.

The victim was taken to hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/207635/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org