Offer to join free, 3D workshops with Crate

Crate Studio and Project Space in Margate is offering free places for people to learn about 3D printing.

The three workshops are being run by Matt Mapleston from The Geekery.

3D Printing is constructing a three dimensional model on computer software with the option for printing it on a 3D printer.

Matt will be running three workshops that are for anyone, regardless of experience. People are free to dip in and out, as they are being held online on Zoom. All you need is a laptop to take part.

The workshops are every Thursday from November 26 – December 10 from 1.30pm-5pm.

To find out more about the workshops and how you can take part please visit www.cratespace.co.uk or the event link at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/3d-printing-workshops-tickets-130103389741