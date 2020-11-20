Loss of ‘shining star’ with death of Ramsgate sculptor and singer Dominic Grant

Ramsgate sculptor and 70s singer Dominic Grant has died aged 71.

Dominic, who had been lead singer with band Guys ‘n’ Dolls passed away on Wednesday (November 18).

Wife and bandmate Julie Forsyth, the daughter of the late TV star Bruce Forsyth, issued a statement to say the family had lost their “shining star.”

She said: “It is with such great sadness that I have to tell you I have lost my darling Dominic, suddenly on Wednesday November 18 to an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

“He was an amazing husband, father, brother and brand new grandad. My heart is shattered.

“He was kind and strong and always the life and soul of the party. His distinctive, beautiful voice will live on forever – I couldn’t have loved him more and don’t quite know what our family will do without him… he was our shining star.”

Dominic, who had an artist studio at the Military Arches, has recently completed his 14ft high statue of George IV, who gave the harbour its royal status. He initiated the creation of the larger than life statue in 2018 and donated his time and labour to gift the statue to the town.

The installation is planned for next year’s 200th anniversary in September of Ramsgate being awarded Royal Harbour status.

Band Guys ‘n’ Dolls had hits in the 70s including There’s A Whole Lot Of Loving and You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me.

Dominic and Julie continued to perform together after the band broke up and have sold more than 3 million albums.