Father Christmas is making his way to the Margate Caves

Fancy meeting Father Christmas in an icy grotto, deep beneath the streets of Margate?

The Margate Caves are being transformed into a sparkly subterranean snow-land this Christmas as the great man flies in from Lapland and sets up a magical grotto hidden far below the hustle and bustle of Northdown Road.

Dispensing festive cheer, gifts and plenty of ho ho hos, Father Christmas and his little helpers will be welcoming visitors to his winter wonderland every weekend from December 5-20. Children will be able to meet the man in red, receive a gift and explore the festively-themed Caves. Afterwards, families can shop for stocking fillers in the attraction’s gift shop and feast on the range of seasonal snacks and festive fancies available in the welcoming café.

Father Christmas will of course be following current Covid-19 guidelines and all visits will be in line with the latest elf and safety guidelines.

Margate Caves Centre Manager Kayleigh McMahon said: “We are delighted to have secured Father Christmas’s services for Christmas 2020.

“He’s clearly an extremely busy man and we’re thrilled that he’s chosen to make the Margate Caves his home-from-home to deliver some much-needed Christmas cheer to the children of Thanet and beyond.”

Tickets will be £9.50 per child to include entry to the Caves and a carefully chosen gift. Two adults per child will be allowed free, with additional adults charged at £4.50. Tickets are now available on the website at http://www.margatecaves.co.uk/visitus/whatson/christmas-at-the-caves/

The Margate Caves are at 1 Northdown Road, with a bus stop right outside serving a number of routes. Sleigh parking is available at Trinity Square Car Park next door to the visitor centre.

Please note that the opening of this attraction will be subject to the latest Government advice with regard to Covid-19 restrictions in the area.