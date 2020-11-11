Marking Armistice Day with services and a 1940s themed fundraiser

Armistice Day has been marked throughout Thanet, from people standing on their doorsteps for the two minutes’ silence to low key services at the isle’s war memorials and ceremonies at schools.

At Grenham Bay residential care home in Birchington staff and residents have been fundraising for the British Royal Legion with a 1940s themed day.

Manager Lauren Lloyd said: “We decided to do this for a number of reasons. Many of our residents were part of the war but this year we are very limited to what we can do due to COVID.

“Instead of supporting our residents to get to Remembrance services to remember those who have fought and fallen for our freedom and country, we instead took them back in time with the staff all dressed in 1940’s theme.

“We have a chimney sweep, an evacuee, Land Girls galore, our very own Spanish Vera Lynn and also an officer in service to touch on some of the efforts the staff have made.

“Due to the COVID we chose to fundraise for The Royal British Legion. Many of their poppy sellers are in the age group of our residents and have been protecting themselves. We recognised this must have been quite a substantial loss for the British Legion so we have set up a Justgiving page to fundraise for the charity that helps those veterans of past and present.

“We are always looking for ways to brighten our residents days, We have had nothing but smiles and complimentary comments from our residents, some stating “ you have brought back my childhood”, and “you have made my day”

“There have also been many songs sung and laughs and reminiscing all day long.”

The Just giving page link is: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grenham-bay-court1

The day was also marked in Ramsgate with Remembrance Day commemorations both at the Destiny memorial and Ramsgate cemetery, with the mayor and members of Ramsgate Royal British Legion among other participants.