Trial opens for Broadstairs woman facing cancer fundraiser fraud charges

The trial opens today of a Thanet woman charged with fraudulently accepting £45,350 in donations for an illness she claimed she was suffering with but it is alleged she did not have.

Nicole Elkabbass, 41, of Edge End Road, Broadstairs, was charged with six counts of fraud last year following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

She is alleged to have falsely claimed to have required treatment for cancer in order to receive donations from members of the public, between February and August 2018.

The trial for Ms Elkabbass is listed to start at Canterbury Crown Court this afternoon, to be heard by His Honour Judge Weekes. Ms Elkabbass previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant has been excused from attending the hearing. It is understood proceedings are to be held virtually.