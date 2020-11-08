Scaled back Remembrance Day services in honour of the fallen

Remembrance Sunday has been very different this year with Covid meaning most parades were cancelled.

In Thanet wreaths have been laid by mayors and charter trustees and services have been live streamed from Birchington and Cliftonville.

Some residents stood outside to honour the two minutes silence, others marked the event with poppies in the window, crocheted poppy displays and murals.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War Two. The Remembrance services commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

World War One began on July 28, 1914, ignited by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. The conflict lasted four years, three months and 14 days, ending on November 11, 1918.

Almost 7 million civilians and 10 million military personnel were killed during the conflict.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, World War One officially ended when an armistice was signed by Germany and the Allies.

Armistice Day is commemorated each year when people wear paper poppies to remember those who fought and died in conflicts around the world – the red flowers were the only life to flourish on the bloody battlefields of Western Europe.

It was hoped the Great War would be the conflict to end all wars. Just 21 years later World War Two broke out.