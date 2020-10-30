Witness appeal over suspected arson at Ramsgate house

Detectives investigating a suspicious house fire in Ramsgate are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At 2.34am yesterday (October 29), Kent Police was called to Wheatley Road, where crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with a property alight.

The fire caused damage to the property. No injuries were reported.

A 34-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested in connection with the fire and released on bail until November 20.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/193668/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org