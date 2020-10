A fire crew was called to Ramsgate yesterday (October 29) following the collapse of scaffolding on Abbott’s Hill.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 2:14pm. One fire engine was sent to the scene and crews used small tools to stabilise the structure and make the scene safe.

No casualties were reported although a close by building is believed to have suffered damage to a window. The scene was left in the care of the owner of the property at 2:54pm.