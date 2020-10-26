Horror hair day at Ramsgate Arts Primary raises cash for school kitchen garden

A horror hair day saw children and staff transformed by all manner of spooky styles at Ramsgate Arts Primary School.

The freaky Friday last day of term invited pupils to ‘hair’em, scare’em’ in a sponsored fund-raiser led by the Parent Council.

Classrooms and corridors saw the usually smart hair of boys and girls of all ages replaced by a whole range of weird, wild and wonderful creations.

The frightful hair force included cobwebs, spiders, vampire bats, outrageous Mohican styles, and some sprouting twigs.

Head of School Nick Budge said: “It was hair-raising alright. There was some creepy coiffure on display all day and our pupils and staff really worked hard on their horror hair show.

“The imagination, ingenuity and creativity was fantastic and the Parent Council idea for a pre-Halloween event to mark the end of a challenging term for our pupils was a super scary success.

“Since school returned in early September everyone associated with RAPS has worked together to ensure that our learning continued to remain innovative, challenging and fun. Events like this underpin our aims and objectives perfectly.”

The ghoulish event raised more than £200 to support the Parent Council’s latest project which is the creation of a kitchen garden in the school grounds