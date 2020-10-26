Broadstairs trainer thief caught on CCTV

A mystery trainer thief has been unveiled on CCTV.

Mum-of-twins Lulu Rose was baffled when one of her trainers was pinched from outside her Broadstairs home on Saturday night (October 24).

The shoe turned up the next day, with chewed laces, when her friend came across it while out on a walk in St Peter’s park.

Lulu, 28, decided to take a look at the CCTV and found footage of the culprit – a cheeky fox – strolling into her front garden and then making off with its treasure.

She said: “I was puzzled, thinking who would steal one trainer, and then watched the camera back trying to find out where the shoe had gone.

“It’s so funny!”