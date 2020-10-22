Man remanded over medal theft in Ramsgate burglary

A man has been charged after war medals and other items were stolen from a house in Ramsgate.

Police officers were called on Saturday, October 10 when it was reported that a property in St Lawrence had been burgled and the medals, a safe and jewellery had been stolen.

Following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Kirk Holt was arrested in Margate on Wednesday, October 21.

The 30-year-old, of Wherry Close, Margate, has since been charged with burglary and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (October 22).

He was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, November 23.