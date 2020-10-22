‘Chainsaw Massacre’ themed protest to take place over lack of enforcement against ‘tree cutting’

Thanet Trees group is demanding enforcement is carried out over the severe pollarding of a tree in Cliftonville and is inviting residents and councillors to join a protest dressed as trees, birds or even a Halloween themed Chainsaw massacre.

It follows the cutting back of a mature tree at the Thanet Indoor Bowls Centre on Eastern Esplanade earlier this week which was ordered to a halt by the district council after a resident complaint.

Thanet Indoor Bowls said the roots of the tree are going under the building and causing damage.

Thanet District Council’s tree officer visited the centre the next day, and asked that the “pollard” be tidied up.

But Thanet Trees group say the action taken was ‘inadequate.’

A spokesperson said: “Despite declaring a climate emergency and hiring a new officer to allegedly protect our biodiversity, time and time again TDC fail to protect the environment. Every time a tree or hedge is illegally destroyed the perpetrators get away with it.

“Other places this seems to have happened include: Tivoli Woodland, Margate Winter Gardens, Park Avenue Broadstairs, Mulberry Place at Laleham Gap, Westwood Lodge, Westwood Cross, Northdown Road and much more. This has to stop!”

Thanet is in the bottom 20 districts for tree coverage in the UK.

The socially distanced protest takes place at 10am this Saturday (October 24) next to the tree that was cut.

People joining the protest are asked to bring banners and noise makers.

The group demand:

TDC pursue hefty fines from the perpetrators of crimes against the environment.

TDC ensure the replanting of like for like when mature trees are felled illegally.

TDC put words into action, and protect our environment, as promised.

The group added: “We invite our councillors to support the electorate they represent and join our protest to make a stand against the lack of enforcement carried out by council officers to protect our environment.”