Artists get ready for Natatorial exhibition in Margate

Twenty-five artists will be exhibiting their work in special exhibition Natatorial, opening on October 30.

The event is organised by Shoreline, a small independent business supporting local artists, makers and creatives to exhibit and sell their work in gallery spaces in Westgate-on-Sea, Margate Old Town, and at the Margate Made Makers’ Events.

The gallery leads, Sarah Gibbon and Vivienne Rose, are at the helm of the special exhibition, taking place from October 30 to November 3, to showcase work made by the Shoreline artists that they have not, so far, exhibited.

Sarah and Vivienne have sadly had to cancel Margate Made’s Christmas Event due to Covid-19 rules. However, they are very happy to have this opportunity to showcase work from a group of local artists that includes some Margate Made regulars.

The exhibition will be in the Pie Factory in Margate, which is a spacious gallery, well suited to social-distancing, and will include some beautiful pieces to see and for sale including ceramics, paintings, prints, glass-work, metalwork, textiles, woodwork, photography and mixed media. Entry to the public is free. Opening hours are 11am to 5pm with late 8pm closing on the Friday and Tuesday.