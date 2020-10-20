Ramsgate mum left without vehicle ‘lifeline’ after thieves cut catalytic converter from car

An appeal for information has been issued following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Ramsgate.

Police are investigating the reported theft from a car parked in Hadres Street, between 11pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday, October 14.

The car owner, who has asked not to be named, said: “My car was vandalised and the exhaust/catalytic converter was stolen.

“The engine tray was cut off and the exhaust cut off from front to back, leaving only the back box.

“Police were notified by a neighbour who saw four people fiddling with the car. The police attended and the vehicle used by the people who vandalised my car was identified but it had stolen numberplates.

“I suffer with anxiety depression, social anxiety and fibromyalgia so my car is my lifeline. Without it I’m housebound. My daughter also has learning and behavioural problems so getting out is a must.”

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation should Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime number 46/184533/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete the online form.